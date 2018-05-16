'Departments lack clarity over decisions'
The head of the civil service, David Sterling, says there is a lack of clarity on what decisions departments can make in the absence of ministers.

His comments come as a Stormont department is to appeal a judge's decision that a civil servant did not have the power to approve a controversial incinerator project.

