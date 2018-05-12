Local councils should have a greater political role - Steven Agnew
The Green Party Leader in Northern Ireland has said that the absence of devolution local councils should step up and have a greater political role.

Steven Agnew was speaking at his party's annual conference in Belfast.

He told activists that if there is no power sharing at Stormont local councillors should be given more responsibility.

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017.

