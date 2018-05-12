Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Local councils should have greater political role - Steven Agnew
The Green Party Leader in Northern Ireland has said that the absence of devolution local councils should step up and have a greater political role.
Steven Agnew was speaking at his party's annual conference in Belfast.
He told activists that if there is no power sharing at Stormont local councillors should be given more responsibility.
Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017.
-
12 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44093415/local-councils-should-have-greater-political-role-steven-agnewRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window