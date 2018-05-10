Ex-soldier 'gutted' after court decision

Video

Former British soldier Dennis Hutchings says he is "gutted" after learning he will be tried for attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Northern Ireland in 1974.

He was told that his appeal that the case was an abuse of process had failed.

John Pat Cunningham, 27, who had learning difficulties, was shot in the back as he ran away from an Army patrol near Benburb, County Tyrone, in 1974.

Mr Hutchings, 77, is from Cawsand, Cornwall, and denies charges of attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.