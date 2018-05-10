'I'm so worried they'll get away with it'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cervical cancer patient vows to take on authorities

Emma Mhic Mhathúna has been given a terminal diagnosis of cancer.

Her gynaecologist told her that if an abnormal smear test had been picked up in 2013 she would not be in this position now.

Her story goes to the heart of the Republic's cervical smear scandal.

  • 10 May 2018