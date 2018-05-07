Kilkeel's Laura Graham, last year's winner, came second

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kilkeel's Laura Graham thanks the crowd for the support
Kilkeel's Laura Graham, last year's winner of the Belfast Marathon, came second.
-
07 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44032605/kilkeel-s-laura-graham-thanks-the-crowd-for-the-supportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window