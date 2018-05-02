'Our actions have been vindicated'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chief Constable 'relieved but not surprised' at investigation outcome

Chief Constable George Hamilton says he was confident he and his colleagues would be cleared by the police ombudsman over allegations of criminal activity and misconduct in public office.

The chief constable, his deputy Drew Harris, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton and a number of other officers have been cleared of all allegations against them.

  • 02 May 2018