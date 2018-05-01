Call to change 'inhumane benefits system'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PIP: Call to change 'inhumane system'
People with a life expectancy of more than six months are forced to have face-to-face assessments to prove they are terminally ill and then have to wait up to three months for payment.
BBC News NI has spoken to Martin Murtagh, who has dementia and Colin Davis, who has motor neuron disease, who have both called for changes to the benefits system.
-
01 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window