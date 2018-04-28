Surprise at Sinn Féin use of 'Londonderry'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sinn Féin use of 'Londonderry' divides opinion
On Monday, Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald caused a stir when she used the word "Londonderry" in a video after a trip to the city to meet Presbyterian minister Rev David Latimer.
The move has divided opinion, with some viewing it as an attempt to reach out to unionists, while others have called it a "charm offensive".
BBC News NI looks at how language used by the Sinn Féin leadership has changed over the years.
-
28 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43928208/sinn-fin-use-of-londonderry-divides-opinionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window