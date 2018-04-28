Surprise at Sinn Féin use of 'Londonderry'

Video

On Monday, Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald caused a stir when she used the word "Londonderry" in a video after a trip to the city to meet Presbyterian minister Rev David Latimer.

The move has divided opinion, with some viewing it as an attempt to reach out to unionists, while others have called it a "charm offensive".

BBC News NI looks at how language used by the Sinn Féin leadership has changed over the years.