Inmates relied on to care for vulnerable
Maghaberry: Inmates asked to do work of prison staff

Staff shortages at Northern Ireland's high-security prison made it impossible to protect vulnerable inmates, two ex-prison officers have said.

One said staff at Maghaberry jail relied on other prisoners for help with inmates who had serious physical and mental health problems.

  • 29 Apr 2018