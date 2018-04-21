Media player
Roberto Martinez thanks young NI footie fan for letter
The manager of the Belgian national football team, Roberto Martinez, has posted a video online thanking a 10-year-old County Down football fan for his letter.
In the video, the former Everton manager encourages Charlie McCarthy to "carry on being curious" and to continue supporting his team during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
