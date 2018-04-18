Man attacks Belfast bus lane camera
Man attacks Belfast bus lane camera car

A man and woman have been assaulted during an attack on a bus lane camera vehicle on the Falls Road, west Belfast.

Footage of the incident shows a man stamping on the roof of the car, breaking the windscreen and trying to remove its mounted camera.

The attack happened at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday in front of several bystanders.

Police have launched an investigation.

