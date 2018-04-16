Media player
Jackson and Olding Irish rugby return 'not envisaged'
The chief executive of Ulster Rugby says he cannot envisage Paddy Jackson or Stuart Olding playing for Ulster or Ireland again.
They were both acquitted of raping a woman after a nine-week trial that ended last month.
