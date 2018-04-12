Video

After 67 years of driving, an 82-year-old grandmother from Kilkeel in County Down has fulfilled a life-long ambition to drive a bus.

Rose Crawford was a natural on the Translink Goldliner, taking corners like a professional and enjoying every minute.

Rose's daughter Ann organised the lesson after becoming aware of Translink's 'Have a Go' scheme, which aims to encourage more women to become bus drivers.