The drive to make an F1 dream come true
Video

Sosanna Ní Dhubháin, from Rostrevor, County Down, knew she wanted to work in Formula One from the moment she watched her first race on TV - aged 12.

Now based at Silverstone with the Force India team, the 31-year-old engineer tells BBC Sport NI what it takes to crack a career in motorsport.

  • 11 Apr 2018