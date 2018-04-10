Gerry Adams describes how he knew the Good Friday Agreement would be embraced by the majority of people.
Gerry Adams describes how he knew the 1998 peace agreement would be accepted

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams describes the days after the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and how he knew it would be embraced by the majority of people.

