Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May reflects on Good Friday Agreement
Theresa May has called on all parties to 'redouble their efforts' to restore devolution to Northern Ireland.
The PM was speaking on the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
-
10 Apr 2018
