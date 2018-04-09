Media player
'Genuine loyalists won't have a problem with this'
UDA leader Jackie McDonald says some people "masquerading as loyalists" may have a problem with a joint statement declaring that three loyalist paramilitary groups fully support the rule of law.
The Ulster Defence Association, Ulster Volunteer Force and Red Hand Commando issued the joint statement on Monday.
09 Apr 2018
