Detective's appeal over backpacker murder
Video

Det Ch Supt Raymond Murray says nobody should put loyalty over the need of human decency to come forward and tell what they know about Inga Maria Hauser's murder.

Ms Hauser, who was 18 and from Germany, went missing after arriving in Larne by ferry in 1988.

Her body was found in a forest two weeks later.

  • 06 Apr 2018