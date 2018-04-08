Dr Dolittle of the ocean

Media player
The County Down woman who gets paid to listen to whales
Dr Sharon Doake from County Down is, what some might call, the Doctor Dolittle of the ocean.
As far as she knows she's the only person from Northern Ireland who does the job.
It means she gets paid to listen to whales.
08 Apr 2018
