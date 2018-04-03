Principal pays tribute to 'wee star'
The principal of Carter Carson's school, Abbots Cross Primary in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, pays tribute to a "hard working wee boy".

Joanne Griffith said the nine-year-old was "a kind-hearted, cheery wee boy" who will be "very sorely missed" at the school.

  • 03 Apr 2018