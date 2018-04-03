Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Push-ups and pushing fitness at 75
"I've type two diabetes and I come to this class for health reasons to keep myself active - it has improved my condition immensely," says 73-year-old Dorothy Coulter
She has been a member of the WISPA (Women in Sport & Physical Activity) Wellness Class in west Belfast for two years.
Dorothy is one of a core group of around 20 who get together every Monday morning at the Shankill Leisure Centre.
-
03 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window