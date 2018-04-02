US debut for NI-made children's show

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NI-made autism show Pablo debuts on US network
A Belfast-made BBC programme starring a child with autism has been purchased by transatlantic broadcasters.
Pablo, an animation series that has been previously shown on the BBC and RTÉ, will debut on US network Universal Kids on Monday - the beginning of World Autism Awareness Week.
-
02 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43600494/ni-made-autism-show-pablo-debuts-on-us-networkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window