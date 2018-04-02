US debut for NI-made children's show
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NI-made autism show Pablo debuts on US network

A Belfast-made BBC programme starring a child with autism has been purchased by transatlantic broadcasters.

Pablo, an animation series that has been previously shown on the BBC and RTÉ, will debut on US network Universal Kids on Monday - the beginning of World Autism Awareness Week.

  • 02 Apr 2018