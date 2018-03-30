Media player
Call for Easter alcohol rules change
Michael Stewart, who runs a hotel in Belfast, says there must be changes to alcohol restrictions over the Easter period.
Mr Stewart said that the issue should be about choice, not religion.
30 Mar 2018
