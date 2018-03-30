Media player
Easter chocolate warning for pet owners
Vets have issued a warning to pet owners after six in 10 saw at least one case of chocolate poisoning last Easter.
One of the chemicals in chocolate can be toxic to animals, with small dogs and puppies most commonly affected.
30 Mar 2018
