Tuesday marks 20 years since politicians from Northern Ireland and the British and Irish governments agreed what became known as the Good Friday Agreement.

It was the culmination of a peace process which sought to end 30 years of the Troubles.

Two decades on, the Northern Ireland Assembly is suspended in a bitter atmosphere between the two main parties.

Former BBC Ireland correspondent Denis Murray has spoken to two of the key architects of the agreement, Lord Trimble and Seamus Mallon.

