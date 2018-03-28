Media player
PSNI detective defends police handling of rugby rape case.
Det Ch Supt Paula Hilman, the head of the PSNI's public protection unit, defended the police handling of the rugby rape case.
She said it had been conducted with professionalism and integrity.
28 Mar 2018
