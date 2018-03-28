Media player
Paddy Jackson thanks jury, family and friends
Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson has thanked the jury, family and friends after he and fellow rugby player Stuart Olding were cleared of rape.
They both denied raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's house in the early hours of 28 June 2016.
28 Mar 2018
