Jackson's status 'influenced prosecution'
Paddy Jackson's solicitor, Joe McVeigh, says his client's status drove the prosecution.
He was speaking after Mr Jackson, an Ireland and Ulster rugby player, was acquitted of rape and sexual assault.
28 Mar 2018
