No to 'Mickey Mouse' assembly
Sinn Féin's northern leader rejects 'Mickey Mouse' assembly

Sinn Féin's northern leader Michelle O'Neill has rejected the idea of forming a shadow assembly saying she has no interest in a "Mickey Mouse" affair.

The idea of forming a shadow assembly in the absence of devolution has been put forward by the DUP.

  • 26 Mar 2018