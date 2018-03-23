Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit NI

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in visit to Northern Ireland
Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle have visited Northern Ireland.
It is the couple's first visit ahead of their wedding in May.
-
23 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43522057/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-in-visit-to-northern-irelandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window