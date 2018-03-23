Media player
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet the public in Belfast
Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle met the public in Belfast as part of a visit to Northern Ireland on Friday.
Crowds gathered as the couple enjoyed lunch at the city's historic Crown Bar.
Their trip to Northern Ireland is part of a string of engagements ahead of their wedding on 19 May.
23 Mar 2018
