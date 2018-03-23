MLA was badly beaten by paedophile priest

Media player
Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy 'beaten and groomed' by paedophile priest
Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has revealed he was beaten and asked explicit questions by paedophile priest Fr Malachy Finegan when he was a pupil at St Colman's College in Newry.
Mr Murphy said he was speaking out about his abuse to encourage other victims of the Newry-born cleric to come forward.
23 Mar 2018
