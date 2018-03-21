Paisley calls for RHI Inquiry apology

Video

A DUP MP has demanded an apology from the chairman of the RHI inquiry over allegations he was involved in an "intimidating" phone call.

Ian Paisley said there was no truth in the allegation that he had lobbied on behalf of a scheme applicant to be accepted on to the initiative after a key deadline had passed.

He accused the inquiry chairman, Sir Patrick Coghlin, of "putting words in the mouth" of the witness who made the claim.

He demanded an apology from Sir Patrick for his "conduct and his actions".

