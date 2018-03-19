Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Denis Black reunited with family after 75 years
Denis Black was placed in care when he was a baby in 1943.
Growing up, he always wanted a family, but there was no trace of any relatives. Until now.
He is 77 and has lived in various institutions, though for the last 12 years he has been in supported living in Newcastle, County Down.
His support worker, Jennifer Stone, started the process to find Denis' family.
19 Mar 2018
