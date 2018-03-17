Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northern Ireland celebrates St Patrick's Day
Snakes, fake beards and plenty of green were the order of the day at Northern Ireland's St Patrick's Day parades.
Thousands of people attended events in towns and cities across Northern Ireland, including Enniskillen, Downpatrick, Londonderry, Belfast and Strabane.
-
17 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43445038/northern-ireland-celebrates-st-patrick-s-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window