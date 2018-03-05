Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michelle O'Neill says Arlene Foster handed her draft deal
Sinn Féin's deputy leader says DUP leader Arlene Foster personally handed her a hard copy of a draft agreement days before talks to restore devolution collapsed.
Mrs Foster and other DUP members have previously said no draft deal existed.
-
05 Mar 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43290368/michelle-o-neill-says-arlene-foster-handed-her-draft-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window