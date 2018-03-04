Residents 'absolutely shocked' after murder
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan and Sinn Féin councillor Michael Cooper spoke to BBC Newsline about the feeling of shock in Londonderry after a man was stabbed to death in the Rosemount area.

The man's murder took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Three men, aged 19, 20 and 27, have been arrested.