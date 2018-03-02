'I could feel a weight leaving my shoulders'

Media player
Finnegan victim expresses relief following McAreavey resignation
A man abused by paedophile priest Malachy Finnegan has expressed relief following the news that Bishop John McAreavey, who officiated at Finnegan's funeral and celebrated an anniversary mass alongside him, has resigned.
02 Mar 2018
