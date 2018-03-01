Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Difficult driving conditions on M1
This footage shows how heavy snow made driving conditions difficult on the M1 heading towards Belfast on Thursday morning.
-
01 Mar 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window