Traffic struggles through snow in Omagh

Traffic struggles through the snow in Omagh
It was an uphill battle for traffic in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday as snow showers made driving conditions very difficult.
This footage has been published courtesy of the Tyrone Constitution newspaper.
28 Feb 2018
