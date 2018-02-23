Media player
Tyre firm 'jumping gun' with redundancies
Schrader Electronics is planning to cut 125 jobs at its operation in Carrickfergus. Joanne McWilliams from the Unite Union says there must be a way to avoid redundancies.
23 Feb 2018
