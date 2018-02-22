Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Julie Thomas: 'I have seen the worst of people'
A County Down school principal who was harassed by a pupil's parent for more than a year has described her ordeal as the man responsible was sentenced.
Julie Thomas told a court she was repeatedly verbally abused by the man, who took photos of her outside school and once showed up outside her home.
-
22 Feb 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43158819/julie-thomas-i-have-seen-the-worst-of-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window