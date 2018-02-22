'Training would not prepare you for that aggression'
Julie Thomas: 'I have seen the worst of people'

A County Down school principal who was harassed by a pupil's parent for more than a year has described her ordeal as the man responsible was sentenced.

Julie Thomas told a court she was repeatedly verbally abused by the man, who took photos of her outside school and once showed up outside her home.