Stones airlifted for Mourne Wall Restoration Project
Some 84 bags of stones have been airlifted to the Mourne mountains since last November to help with the Mourne Wall Restoration Project.
Parts of the wall have fallen into disrepair due to adverse weather conditions.
Northern Ireland Water, which owns the wall, expects work on the low altitude areas to be finished by next month.
More airlifting and erosion repair has been scheduled for this summer.
21 Feb 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland