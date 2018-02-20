Cleaner tied up and held in burglary

Cleaner tied up and held during burglary
A woman has been tied up, robbed and a fire started during a break-in at a house in County Down.

Matthew Davey, who owns the house near Clough, was not home at the time.

A cleaner working in the house was tied up and left while a fire was started in another room.