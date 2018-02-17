'It broke our hearts' - La Mon victims' daughter

Video
'It broke our hearts' - Woman who lost her parents in La Mon bombing
A service to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the La Mon House Hotel bombing has taken place in County Down.
Twelve members of the Irish Collie Club were killed in the IRA firebomb attack on 17 February 1978.
Andrea Nelson was 14 when her parents Paul and Dorothy were murdered in the bomb.
She told BBC News NI that the service had brought back strong memories from the time.
17 Feb 2018
Northern Ireland