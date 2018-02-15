Media player
Sinn Féin leader: 'An Irish Language Act was in draft agreement'
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said a draft agreement to restore Stormont was in place at the weekend, and it "included an Irish Language Act".
15 Feb 2018
