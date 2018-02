Video

A man has died after he was shot in west Belfast.

It is believed the victim, who was in his late 20s, was shot in the chest with a shotgun shortly before 20:00 GMT.

Police and the emergency services are at the scene of the attack at Glenbawn Avenue.

Sinn Féin councillor Stephen Magennis said people in the area were "stunned and outraged" by the "brutal killing".