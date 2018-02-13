Media player
Self-styled paedophile hunters confront BBC News NI Reporter
A group of self-styled paedophile hunters confront BBC News NI Investigation Reporter Kevin Magee at a coffee shop in Belfast.
It came after Mr Magee attempted to speak to one of them, George Keenan, at his home earlier that day.
Read more here.
13 Feb 2018
