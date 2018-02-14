In numbers: Paedophile hunters in Northern Ireland

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In numbers: so-called paedophile hunters in Northern Ireland
There are currently nine self-styled paedophile hunting groups in Northern Ireland.
With over 110 cases put forward from them to police since they began, BBC News NI looks at the numbers.
-
14 Feb 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43050135/in-numbers-so-called-paedophile-hunters-in-northern-irelandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window