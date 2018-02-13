Media player
Self-styled paedophile hunter George Keenan
BBC News NI Investigation Correspondent Kevin Magee approaches self-styled paedophile hunter George Keenan for an interview.
Mr Keenan uses the alias James SJ O'Neill and has been tracking alleged paedophiles in Northern Ireland.
Read more here.
13 Feb 2018
